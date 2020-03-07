Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Mar. 7, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 7, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of rain before 10 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Sunday – A slight chance of snow before 10 am, then a chance of rain and snow between 10 am and noon, then a chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Southwest wind around 8 mph.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. South southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.