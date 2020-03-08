Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Mar. 8, 2020, Sunday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 7, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A slight chance of rain and snow before noon, then a slight chance of rain between noon and 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 45. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Saturday – A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 43.