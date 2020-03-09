Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Mar. 9, 2020, Monday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 7, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 44.