Morning Sweetwater County Weather: March 10, 2021

March 10, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Snow, mainly before noon. High near 33. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of snow after 4 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Thursday – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 8 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday – Snow likely, mainly after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Monday Night – A slight chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy.