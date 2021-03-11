Morning Sweetwater County Weather: March 11, 2021

Advertisement

March 11, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 5 pm. Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. East wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly between 7 pm and 9 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Advertisement

Saturday – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night – Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery, with a north wind of 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – A chance of snow before 3 pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Advertisement

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Monday Night – A slight chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.