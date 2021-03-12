Morning Sweetwater County Weather: March 12, 2021

Advertisement

March 12, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Winter Weather Advisory later this afternoon. Winter Weather Alert Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon.

Today – A chance of snow before 7 am, then a chance of snow and freezing drizzle between 7 am and 9 am, then a chance of snow after 9 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight – Snow likely, possibly mixed with freezing drizzle before 5 am, then snow likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Saturday – Snow likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain before 9 am, then snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Patchy blowing snow before noon, then patchy blowing snow after 1 pm. High near 32. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches possible.

Saturday Night – Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Areas of blowing snow. Low around 24. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%.

Sunday – Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Areas of blowing snow. High near 30. Windy. The chance of precipitation is 100%.

Sunday Night – Snow likely, mainly before 11 pm. Patchy blowing snow before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Blustery. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday – A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Monday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Tuesday – A chance of snow, mainly after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Tuesday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Wednesday – A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Wednesday Night – A chance of flurries. Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.