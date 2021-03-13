Morning Sweetwater County Weather: March 13, 2021

Advertisement

March 13, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Snow likely, mainly after 4 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 35. Windy, with a northeast wind of 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tonight – Snow likely. Patchy blowing snow after 10 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery, with a north wind of 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Sunday – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11 am. Patchy blowing snow before 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Windy, with a north wind of 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

Advertisement

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Monday Night – Isolated snow showers after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Advertisement

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.