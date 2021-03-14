Morning Sweetwater County Weather: March 14, 2021

Advertisement

March 14, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 3 p.m. the afternoon

Today – Snow, mainly before noon. Patchy blowing snow before 3 pm. High near 37. Windy, with a north wind of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery, with a northeast wind 17 to 22 mph becoming south southeast 7 to 12 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Tuesday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Northeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy.