Morning Sweetwater County Weather: March 15, 2021

March 15, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight – A chance of snow showers before 8 pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8 pm and 10 pm, then snow showers likely after 10 pm. Cloudy, with a low around 28. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday – Snow showers likely, mainly before 1 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 35. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Tuesday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 1 am. Cloudy, with a low around 26. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west after midnight. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 7 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Southwest wind around 9 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 9 to 15 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.