Morning Sweetwater County Weather: March 17, 2020, Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 17, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs and Green River seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday – A 30 percent chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. South wind 5 to 13 mph.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of rain before 7 pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Monday – A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 48.