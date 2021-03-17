Morning Sweetwater County Weather: March 17, 2021

Advertisement

March 17, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 43. East wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 25. South wind around 6 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. South southeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. South wind 3 to 8 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 55. South wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. South wind 8 to 11 mph.

Saturday – A chance of snow showers before 1 pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 1 pm and 3 pm, then a chance of rain showers after 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain showers before 7 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.