Morning Sweetwater County Weather: March 18, 2020, Wednesday

Today – A chance of snow before 10 am, then a chance of rain and snow between 10 am and 11 am, then a chance of rain after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. South southeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight – A chance of rain before 7 pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 7 pm and 8pm, then a chance of snow after 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday – Snow likely, mainly before 11 am. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Monday – A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.

Monday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow. Sunny, with a high near 49.