Morning Sweetwater County Weather: March 18, 2021

March 18, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 57. South wind 6 to 10 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. South wind 7 to 11 mph.

Saturday – A chance of rain and snow between 7 am and 2 pm, then a chance of rain after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain before 8 pm, then a chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday – A slight chance of snow before 7 am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 7 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.