Morning Sweetwater County Weather: March 19, 2020, Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 19, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs and Green River seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – A chance of snow before 2 pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 2 pm and 5 pm, then a chance of snow after 5 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Advertisement

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy.

Advertisement

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Monday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Wednesday – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.