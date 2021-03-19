Morning Sweetwater County Weather: March 19, 2021

Advertisement

March 19, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 59. Light south wind becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. South wind 8 to 10 mph.

Saturday – Showers likely, mainly after 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 18 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – Rain and snow showers likely before 11 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 11 pm and 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 19. West wind 7 to 13 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 7 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy.

Thursday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.