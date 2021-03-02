Morning Sweetwater County Weather: March 2, 2021

Advertisement

March 2, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Sunny, with a high near 37. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 13. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. South wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Increasing clouds, with a low around 17. East southeast wind around 6 mph.

Advertisement

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 15. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 41. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Advertisement

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 8 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.