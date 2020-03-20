Morning Sweetwater County Weather: March 20, 2020, Friday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 20, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs and Green River seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – A slight chance of snow before noon, then a chance of snow after 1 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 40. East northeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight – A 20 percent chance of snow before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday – A slight chance of rain and snow after 5 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind 7 to 11 mph.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light southwest. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 47.
Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Tuesday – A 30 percent chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.
Tuesday Night –A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Wednesday – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy.
Wednesday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy.
Thursday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.