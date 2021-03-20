Morning Sweetwater County Weather: March 20, 2021

Advertisement

March 20, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Showers, mainly after 4 pm. High near 54. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west southwest 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tonight – Rain showers likely before 8 pm, then scattered snow showers between 8 pm and 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday – Scattered snow showers, mainly after 3 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 21. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph becoming north northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy.

Thursday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy.

Friday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.