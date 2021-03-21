Morning Sweetwater County Weather: March 21, 2021

Advertisement

March 21, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Scattered snow showers after 5 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. West wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 21. West wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday – A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Blustery, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a north wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy.

Thursday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 3 pm, then a chance of rain showers between 3 pm and 5 pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers after 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before 7 pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 7 pm and 9 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 9 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery.

Saturday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy.