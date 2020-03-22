Morning Sweetwater County Weather: March 22, 2020, Sunday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 22, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs and Green River seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Monday – A slight chance of snow between noon and 2 pm, then a slight chance of rain after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday – A chance of snow before 3 pm, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tuesday Night – Snow. Low around 27. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday – Snow likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. West wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Thursday – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.