Morning Sweetwater County Weather: March 22, 2021

March 22, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Isolated snow showers after 4 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Scattered snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 43. East northeast wind 7 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow showers after noon, mixing with rain after 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 7 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 7 pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 2 pm, then a slight chance of rain showers between 2 pm and 5 pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after 5 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Breezy.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.