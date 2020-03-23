Morning Sweetwater County Weather: March 23, 2020, Monday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 23, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs and Green River seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 4 pm, then a slight chance of rain showers between 4 pm and 5 pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after 5 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 8 pm, then a chance of snow showers after 3 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers before 3 pm, then rain showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Rain showers likely before 7 pm, then rain and snow showers likely between 7 pm and 8 pm, then snow showers likely after 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Wednesday – Snow showers likely before noon, then a chance of rain and snow showers between noon and 3 pm, then a chance of rain showers after 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before 7 pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light west northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers before 4 pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 4 pm and 5 pm, then a chance of snow showers after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Light west wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.