Morning Sweetwater County Weather: March 24, 2021

March 24, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 10 to 18 mph.

Thursday – Isolated snow showers after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. South wind 8 to 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 8 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 8 pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. South wind 7 to 9 mph becoming northeast after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – A chance of snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 7 to 16 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Blustery, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 20 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Breezy.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 53. Windy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.