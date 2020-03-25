Morning Sweetwater County Weather: March 25, 2020, Wednesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 25, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Snow showers likely, mainly before 8 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly before 4 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday – A chance of snow before 3 pm, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. North wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. West wind 8 to 11 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday – A 30 percent chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.