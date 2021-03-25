Morning Sweetwater County Weather: March 25, 2021

Advertisement

March 25, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A chance of rain and snow showers, mainly after 4 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – A chance of rain and snow showers before 7 pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Friday – A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 26. Blustery, with a west wind of 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night – Clear, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.

Monday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before 9 pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 9 pm and 10 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 10 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 21. Blustery.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.