Morning Sweetwater County Weather: March 26, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 26, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a light west wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 9 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.