Morning Sweetwater County Weather: March 27, 2020, Friday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 27, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A 20 percent chance of snow before 7 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. South southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Windy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 54.