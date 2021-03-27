Morning Sweetwater County Weather: March 27, 2021

Advertisement

March 27, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday – A slight chance of snow showers between 1 pm and 2 pm, then a slight chance of rain showers after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Windy, with a south southwest wind 18 to 23 mph becoming west 28 to 33 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 49 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before 7 pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 18. Windy, with a west northwest wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 16 to 21 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Blustery.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Clear, with a low around 26. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.