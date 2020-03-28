Morning Sweetwater County Weather: March 28, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 28, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 20. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light south southwest in the evening.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow before noon, then a slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Windy, with a west wind 11 to 21 mph increasing to 21 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Windy.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 49.