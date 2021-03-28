Morning Sweetwater County Weather: March 28, 2021

Advertisement

March 28, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Monday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 41. Very windy, with a west wind of 24 to 29 mph increasing to 33 to 38 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 16. Windy, with a west northwest wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 21. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night – Clear, with a low around 25. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 57.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 62.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.