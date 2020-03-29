Morning Sweetwater County Weather: March 29, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 29, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Sunny, with a high near 47. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 23. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Windy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph increasing to 16 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a southwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Advertisement

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow between 7 am and 1 pm, then a slight chance of rain after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of rain before 7 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of snow after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy.

Advertisement

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.