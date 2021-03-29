Morning Sweetwater County Weather: March 29, 2021

Advertisement

March 29, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

A High Wind Warning is in effect until 6 p.m.

Sponsor

Today – A chance of snow showers between 9 am and 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature rising to near 40 by 8 am, then falling to around 32 during the remainder of the day. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 22 to 29 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. West northwest wind 8 to 17 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. West wind 8 to 17 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 14. West wind 7 to 15 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

Advertisement

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 47. South southwest wind 8 to 14 mph.

Wednesday Night – Clear, with a low around 21.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 57.

Thursday Night – Clear, with a low around 31.

Advertisement

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 62.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.