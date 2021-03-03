Morning Sweetwater County Weather: March 3, 2021

Advertisement

March 3, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 40. South wind around 7 mph becoming east northeast in the morning.

Tonight – Isolated snow showers after 2 am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 19. East wind around 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – Scattered snow showers before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 16. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 44. Southwest wind around 7 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. East southeast wind around 6 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a south wind of 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 8 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 8 pm and 11 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 45.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.

Monday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Windy.