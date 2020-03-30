Morning Sweetwater County Weather: March 30, 2020, Monday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 30, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a southwest wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow before 11 am, then a slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Windy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of rain before 9 pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 9 pm and midnight, then a chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A 40 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Blustery.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Saturday – A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy.