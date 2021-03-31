Morning Sweetwater County Weather: March 31, 2021

Advertisement

March 31, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 62. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night – Clear, with a low around 31. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.