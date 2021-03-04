Morning Sweetwater County Weather: March 4, 2021

Advertisement

March 4, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 9 am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 19. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 44. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. South southeast wind around 6 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 44.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy.

Wednesday – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.