Morning Sweetwater County Weather: March 4, 2021

March 4, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 9 am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 19. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 44. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. South southeast wind around 6 mph.
Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 44.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy.
Tuesday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy.
Tuesday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy.
Wednesday – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.