Morning Sweetwater County Weather: March 5, 2021

March 5, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 46. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Light and variable wind.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a light southeast wind becoming south 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 48. Southwest wind around 7 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. South southeast wind around 7 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. South wind 8 to 11 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow showers between 11 am and 3 pm, then a slight chance of rain showers after 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.