Morning Sweetwater County Weather: March 6, 2021

March 6, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 51. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. South southeast wind around 6 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. South southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tuesday – Scattered showers after 5 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Scattered rain and snow showers before 7 pm, then scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Isolated snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 16.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 40.