Morning Sweetwater County Weather: March 9, 2021

March 9, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight – Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Wednesday – A 50 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Thursday – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. East wind 6 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of snow after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.