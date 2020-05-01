Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 1, 2020, Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 1, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 69. Light southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. West wind 6 to 14 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 61.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.