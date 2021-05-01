Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 1, 2021

May 1, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 3 am, then isolated showers after 5 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Scattered rain showers before 7 am, then scattered rain and snow showers between 7 am and 9 am, then scattered rain showers after 9 am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday Night – Rain showers likely before 4 am, then rain and snow showers likely. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery, with a northeast wind of 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Monday – Rain and snow showers likely before 10 am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 73.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.