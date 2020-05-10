Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 10, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 10, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. North northwest wind 8 to 11 mph becoming east in the evening.

Monday – A slight chance of showers between 8am and noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east northeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Thursday – A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Friday – A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.