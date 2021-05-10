Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 10, 2021

May 10, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A chance of snow before 9 am, then a chance of rain and snow between 9 am and noon, then a chance of rain during the afternoon. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight – A chance of rain and snow before 3 am, then a slight chance of snow after 4 am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery, with a northeast wind of 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A slight chance of rain and snow before noon, then a slight chance of rain between noon and 3 pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers during the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.