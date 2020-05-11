Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 11, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 11, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9 pm and 10 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Advertisement

Wednesday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain showers before 5am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Advertisement

Friday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 8 am, then a chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before 2 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 2 am and 5 am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 5am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.