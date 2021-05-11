Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 11, 2021

May 11, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Scattered rain and snow showers before 1 pm, then a slight chance of rain showers between 1 pm and 2 pm. Some thunder is also possible. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 50. North northeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a light south southwest wind becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Saturday – A 40 percent chance of showers during the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.