Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 12, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 12, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west southwest 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. West wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before 3 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 8 am, then a slight chance of rain showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.