Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 12, 2021

May 12, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Saturday – A 40 percent chance of showers during the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday – A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Monday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.