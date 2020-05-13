Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 13, 2020

Today – A slight chance of showers between 11 am and 1 pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm, then a chance of showers between 9 pm and midnight. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Advertisement... Story continues below

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. West wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Sponsor

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.