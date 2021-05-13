Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 13, 2021

May 13, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Sponsor

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday – Scattered showers, mainly between 2 pm and 5 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday – A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. East wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night – A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before 7 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. West northwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sponsor

Sunday – A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Monday – A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers before 7 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.