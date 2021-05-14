Morning Sweetwater County Weather: May 14, 2021

May 14, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 1 am. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. East northeast wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.